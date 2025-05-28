Morning Showers and Afternoon Storms

Wednesday features a mix of sun, clouds, some morning showers, and afternoon showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will be mostly sunny with a few showers in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. Look for good sun and a few clouds and showers in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, a few early storms, and plenty of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be mostly sunny with some afternoon storms, and the Keys will see good sun and a few clouds and showers. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will see some sun, more clouds, lots of showers along the Gulf coast and the Keys, and periods of storms in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for an early June mix of sun, clouds, showers, and periods of storms. It’s also the first day of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, so it’s time to update your personal hurricane plan and check your supplies. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



