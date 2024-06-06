Morning Showers, Afternoon Storms

Thursday features sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will bring sun and some storms in the morning, followed by afternoon and early evening showers. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun, along with some morning showers and afternoon and evening storms. Look for plenty of sun and some clouds in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be another day of hot sun and periods of showers and storms. The Gulf coast will see sun and some showers in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon. The Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.