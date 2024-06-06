Home Weather Morning Showers, Afternoon Storms

Morning Showers, Afternoon Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features sun and passing showers in the morning.  Storms will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s on the mainland and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will bring sun and some storms in the morning, followed by afternoon and early evening showers.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun, along with some morning showers and afternoon and evening storms.  Look for plenty of sun and some clouds in the Keys.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be another day of hot sun and periods of showers and storms.  The Gulf coast will see sun and some showers in the morning, with storms developing in the afternoon.  The Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Faith Based Events

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR