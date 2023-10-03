More Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Tuesday features plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray storm on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny and on the breezy side. Minor flooding at high tides is likely along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 80s in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few showers to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature a sunny morning and a few afternoon showers on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will be sunny around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another day with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing tropical storm conditions to Barbuda, including heavy rain and potential flooding. Antigua can also expect heavy rain and possible flooding. Swells from Philippe will affect the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Philippe is forecast to move northward later on Tuesday and reach hurricane strength by Friday, when it will be east of Bermuda.