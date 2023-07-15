More Showers and Storms, But Still Dangerously Hot

Saturday features hot sun with plenty of showers and storms, starting in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. The heat advisory continues on Saturday and is scheduled to last until Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Sunday will bring more clouds than sun and lots of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Monday will feature partly sunny skies with periods of storms from the mid-afternoon into the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing by the mid-afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s.

Subtropical Storm Don is looping slowly in the middle of the Atlantic. At midday on Friday, Don was about 1170 miles west of the Azores and was moving north-northwest at 7 miles per hour. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and some additional weakening is expected. Elsewhere, it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic.