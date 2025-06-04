More Rain, Flooding Possible

Wednesday features clouds, showers, and storms on a gusty breeze on the mainland. Additional heavy rain is possible, and a flood watch remains in effect through at least mid-morning. Expect clouds and showers in the Keys. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring a gusty breeze, a bit of sun, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms to the mainland. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the Keys. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see good sun and some clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies, periods of showers, and a few storms. Greatest storm chances will be in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a rainy season mix of good sun, some clouds, periods of showers, and some storms in spots on the mainland. Look for lots of sun and a few clouds in the Keys. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, we’re watching for formation of a low off the southeast US coast. This feature could acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics in the days ahead, and it has a low chance of becoming the first depression of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.



