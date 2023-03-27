More Hot Sun

Monday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features plenty of hot sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents on Monday and most of the week ahead, especially along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s, with some inland locations reaching the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies much of the day, with a few showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be a sunny late March day. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again. The east coast metro area will be breezy. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.