More Fresh Mangoes Are Eaten Around The World Every Day Than Any...

Sweet, fragrant, and juicy mangoes add an abundance of flavor to beverages and meals. That’s why on July 22nd, National Mango Day recognizes all the nutritious variety this tropical fruit brings to the table!

Mangos are the most popular fruit in the world.

Mango is also known as the king of fruits.

More fresh mangoes are eaten around the world every day than any other fruit.

Mangos were first cultivated in India 5000 years ago and traveled to Southeast Asia between the 5th and 4th centuries BC

Ataulfo – Also known as the Honey mango, the Ataulfo is considered the Cadillac of the fruit. With a small seed and firm, sweet flesh, the Ataulfo doesn’t become fibrous and stringy like other varieties.

– Also known as the Honey mango, the Ataulfo is considered the Cadillac of the fruit. With a small seed and firm, sweet flesh, the Ataulfo doesn’t become fibrous and stringy like other varieties. Haden – This popular mango variety was one of the first originated in Florida. It produces large fruits with a sweet and aromatic pine scent. With only thin fibers, it doesn’t become stringy and is one of the most popular varieties.

– This popular mango variety was one of the first originated in Florida. It produces large fruits with a sweet and aromatic pine scent. With only thin fibers, it doesn’t become stringy and is one of the most popular varieties. Irwin – Developed from the Haden, this mild mango is fiberless and is popular for home growers.

– Developed from the Haden, this mild mango is fiberless and is popular for home growers. Tommy Atkins – While this mango is tart and sweet, it is one of the stringiest mangoes on the market.

– While this mango is tart and sweet, it is one of the stringiest mangoes on the market. There are over 500 varieties throughout the world.

Mangoes also pack in the nutrients. Did you know that one mango contains almost two and a half times more vitamin C than an orange? Mangoes are also high in vitamins A, B-6, and K, antioxidants, potassium, and dietary fiber.

The mango is cultivated in most frost-free tropical climates, with almost half the world’s mango supply harvested in India, with the second-largest source being China.

20 million tons of mangos are grown annually.

Mangos are related to cashews and pistachios.

A basket of mangos is a gesture of friendship in India.

Most of the mangos sold in the U.S. come from Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Guatemala, and Haiti.

There are also festivals in other places including Canada, Jamaica, the Philippines, and the USA.

There is an international mango festival held in Delhi, India held every year since 1987

It takes about 4 months for the fruit to mature and each one is harvested by hand.

The paisley pattern or mango’s round shape developed in India.

Mangoes help in fighting cancer, weight loss, diabetes, etc.

The name ‘mango’ is derived from the Tamil word ‘mangkay’ or ‘man-gay’. When the Portuguese traders settled in Western India they adopted the name ‘manga’.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Days of the Year

Ag Hires

Mango

Serious Facts

Amazing Facts 4 U