Monday Is Cool And Breezy Across Florida

Monday morning lows will be in the 50s — but a strong north wind will make it feel chilly. The day features plenty of sun, but the cool and gusty breeze will stick around. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be very breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be another breezy and mostly sunny day. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Thursday will continue the trend, with lots of sun and a gusty ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida, with breezy conditions again near the Atlantic coast. HIghs on Friday will be in the low 80s.