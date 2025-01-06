Modernizing Old Winemaking Traditions

By TOM MARQUARDT and PATRICK DARR

A glass of Nebbiolo from northern Italy is a contradiction. The color is deceivingly light, but the flavors are complex. Your brain sees simplicity, but the palate tastes something more.

This Indigenous grape variety concentrated in the Langhe region makes up only 8 percent of Piedmont’s grape production. Yet, the vaunted grape goes into the Barolos and Barbaresco, inarguably the most heralded wines in Piedmont.

Its relative scarcity is due in part to its difficult personality. In this northern climate, the grape flowers early but doesn’t fully ripen until October. But in the best of soils, it expresses the terroir better than any other Italian grape variety. This expression is often tannic with black cherry flavors, earthiness and nuances of tar, truffles and herbs.

While it took decades to shed the tannins in the wines made decades ago, a new generation of winemakers deployed modern winemaking techniques to make these wines more accessible and softer when consumed young. Although traditionalists blended grapes to tame the wines’ masculine tannins, modernists shortened the maceration and fermentation periods. This radical change was largely condemned and today’s barolos fall somewhere in between the two worlds.

Which style you like helps you to determine which wine to buy. Winemakers such as Bruno Giacosa and Giuseppe Mascarello cling to tradition while Angelo Gaja and Elio Altare are more free-wheeling.

To achieve the DOCG designation, Barolo must be made entirely of Nebbiolo. It must also be aged 38 months, 18 months of which must be in chestnut or oak barrels. Reserve Barolo must be aged for 62 months. The more approachable Barbaresco requires just 24 months of aging. Not all winemakers, most notably Gaja, want to be limited by the requirements of the DOCG designation and has added merlot and cabernet sauvignon to some of their wines.

This long process leads to concentrated wines, but it also leads to high prices. Gaja’s Barbaresco are priced between $400 and $1,000 a bottle. These prices often preclude us from buying them by the case, but here are a few we recently tried that are more reasonably priced:

Perla Terra Barolo DOCG 2019 ($40). Made entirely of Nebbiolo, this balanced Barolo has classic rose petal aromas and cherry flavors with hints of chocolate and leather. Delicious without further aging.

Enrico Serafino Monclivio Barolo DOCG ($53). Serafino is the only producer allowed to vinify his wines outside the Barolo DOCG. The aromas are varietal rose, coffee, anise and tobacco, while the flavors lean toward dark fruit. Full bodied.

Marchesi di Gresy Martinenga Barbaresco 2020 DOCG ($70). This grape grower turned to winemaking in 1973 and has been make great wines since. Aged for 22 months, this unfiltered wine has broad flavors, firm tannins and full body. An array of spices and anise aromas give way to opulent cherry and plum flavors.

Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo Langhe DOC 2021 ($32). Although this wine is made entirely from Nebbiolo, it has a DOC designation. Aged for 24 months in oak, this “baby Barolo” but offers approachable cherry flavors in a soft package.

Tenuta Scersce Cristina Scarpellini Valtellina Superiore Valgella DOCG Riserva 2019 ($60). Made from chiavennasca – a clone of Nebbiolo — this artisanal wine has a lot of sophistication and grace. Dark berry flavors with notes of spice and mineral. Good complexity and promise for future aging.

Dry January

With fewer people drinking alcoholic beverages, wine producers are introducing new nonalcoholic versions to stay in the market

If you want the bubbles but not the alcohol, Bolle has you covered. One of the many emerging non-alcoholic beverages, Bolle offers a blancs de blanc and a rosé for $30. The producer still uses chardonnay, but the wine is de-alcoholized. Fresh grape juice and yeast

are then added to start a secondary fermentation.

Technically, it has less than .5 percent alcohol by volume, but can be called “alcohol free.”

J. Lohr also has introduced a series of alcohol-free wines with the same ABV called Ariel. Through reverse osmosis, the alcohol is removed while the natural flavors are retained.

Its chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon sell for $11.

If rosé is your favorite wine, consider Missing Thorn Rosé from Napa Valley ($18) made from barbera grapes.

Wine from Uruguay

Many Americans would struggle to place Uruguay on a world map. Located on the eastern coast of South America adjacent to Argentina and Brazil and hosting a total population of only about 3.5 million souls this unlikely country produces some very impressive wines mainly from a grape you probably wouldn’t recognize. Straddling the area on the planet where grapes tend to grow well in the southern hemisphere tannat is the marquee grape that is currently garnering some attention in the wine world.

Bodegas Garzon is a young winery, begun in 2007. In a relatively short time, it has become a leading exporter of wine to the US and is relatively easy to source for the curious. Tannat is their calling card and Bodegas Garzon produces an emblematic version that rivals any other producers or regions in the world.

We tasted two samples from Bodegas Garzon recently and were favorably impressed enough to recommend them to our readers. The first was the Bodegas Garzon Rosé Pinot Noir Reserva Uruguay 2023 ($20). This is a well-priced rosé that fits in with some of the best we have tasted. Lovely cherry and strawberry notes with lively acidity and a beautiful light orange pink color.

We were also very impressed with the Bodegas Garzon Tannat Reserva Uruguay 2022 ($20) which represents a tremendous value. A complex mélange of cherry, plum, and a note of black pepper are wrapped in soft tannins making this wine ready for the dinner table tonight.

Wine picks

Dough North Coast California Chardonnay 2022 ($18). This reasonably priced chardonnay has bright and lively grapefruit and lemon aromas with citrus and tropical fruit flavors.

Domaine Gueneau Les Ammonites Sancerre 2023 ($28). We love the wines from Sancerre. Made from sauvignon blanc, they are richer in style and devoid of that tartness that goes with most sauvignon blancs. This one has stone fruit and melon notes with a hint of minerality.

Jonata Todo Santa Ynez Valley Red 2021 ($50). We loved this sturdy and complex blend of 66 percent syrah, 18 percent cabernet sauvignon, 12 percent petite sirah, 2 percent merlot and 2 percent “chaos.” It is dark colored, aromatic and packed with dense cherry, strawberry and plum flavors with fleeting hints of dried herbs, pepper and spice.

MoreAboutWine, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com Republished with permission Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly wine column for more than 30 years. Additional Wine reviews on MoreAboutWine All photos are randomly selected and do not indicate any preferred wine. Listed prices are subject to change and do not include tax or shipping. You can send questions to Tom Marquardt Always drink responsibly! Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr,, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.comRepublished with permissionTom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly wine column for more than 30 years. Additional Wine reviews on MoreAboutWineAll photos are randomly selected and do not indicate any preferred wine. Listed prices are subject to change and do not include tax or shipping.You can send questions to Tom Marquardt marq1948@gmail.com Always drink responsibly!



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



