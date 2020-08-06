Microsoft AZ-303 Exam Dashboard. Why It Is Important to Use Practice Tests?

Attaining the Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification requires passing two exams, namely the Microsoft AZ-303 and AZ-304. Indeed, to ace these tests you will need intensive training and attention to detail. So, you are recommended to use different preparation resources if you don’t want to fail your AZ-303. The Microsoft learning platform together with reliable practice tests will help you become 100% ready for this essential milestone.

What are the pre-requisites of AZ-303?

If you want to learn more about Azure infrastructure and apps, then you should take a look at the Microsoft Certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert certification, which will test your skills in implementing and designing different solutions to operate the Microsoft Azure environment. Thus, you will become an expert in handling different network, storage, or security features. Visiting https://www.certbolt.com/exams-video-training/az-900-microsoft will enable you to get more information about the certification process and how you can train efficiently for one of its related exams with code AZ-303.

AZ-303 Certification Dashboard

The Microsoft AZ-303 exam is one of the two assessments that you need to pass to become a certified Solutions Architect. Once you manage to get through this accreditation, you can move to the second assessment that has code AZ-304. Before you register to take your AZ-303 test, you should have very clear in your mind which areas are measured during the Microsoft AZ-303. The list below will help you understand whether you have the necessary knowledge or you need to train harder to sit for AZ-303:

Strong knowledge of how to efficiently monitor and implement different Azure infrastructure elements;

Successful management of various security solutions;

Implementation of solutions for different apps;

Implementation and management of data platforms;

Efficient design for monitoring features, identity, security, and data storage;

Development of an easy-to-follow business continuity plan;

Infrastructure design.

Whether you already know these domains or not, you should still take a look at the available preparation resources.

Learning Path for Microsoft AZ-303 Assessment

Undoubtedly, your training strategy should focus on the Microsoft official website. It offers plenty of preparation materials that detail each topic mentioned above. The materials and their diversity also help you evaluate your knowledge from different perspectives and train properly to pass the AZ-303 exam with flying colors. One of the most popular prep alternatives is instructor-led training.

Microsoft experts have created two instructor-led sessions to help students address questions and learn directly from best-in-class professionals. Study guides, official journals, and whitepapers are also very efficient if you want to clear your AZ-303 successfully. They will give you more practical insights and help you gain a competitive advantage over other test-takers in the main assessment.

Still, practice tests should also be present in your training routine. You will need them to evaluate your exam readiness level and to boost your confidence before you take the Microsoft AZ-303.