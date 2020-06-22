Michigan to Withdraw From Hosting Trump-Biden Debate – Miami To Host

The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting a presidential debate in October, two people familiar with the school’s plans said Monday night.

The university is pulling out of hosting the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, because of concerns about bringing large hordes of national and international media and campaign officials to the Ann Arbor campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, the people said.

Two people directly familiar with the debate planning said the Michigan gathering will be moved to Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, which hosted the first debates of the 2020 Democratic primary season last summer.

The Detroit Free Press first reported Michigan would withdraw from hosting the debate.

The move, expected to be formally announced on Tuesday, comes as President Trump has sought to alter the debate schedule, add a fourth debate to the planned three and exert more control over the selection of moderators, which is typically handled by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit organization that sponsors presidential general election debates.