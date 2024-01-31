Miami’s Top Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, Joins Forces with Bio-Aesthetics Leader Carmell Corporation

In a move that has captured the attention of the aesthetics industry, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, an eminent board-certified plastic surgeon from Miami, has been appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board of Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a company at the forefront of bio-aesthetic advancements with a focus on skin and hair health.

Dr. Rubinstein, known for his dedication to patient advocacy and his innovative approach to cosmetic surgery, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Carmell Corporation’s advisory board.

His career is punctuated by his roles as Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center, and his contributions to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal, where he served on the editorial board.

His commitment to the field of plastic surgery extends beyond the operating room. Dr. Rubinstein is also involved in academia, holding clinical associate professorships at the University of Miami, NOVA Southeastern University, and the Florida International University College of Medicine, among others.

He is renowned for his educational outreach, frequently speaking on a global stage and utilizing social media to share his expertise in the latest cosmetic surgery trends and techniques.

The plastic surgeon’s reputation precedes him; Dr. Rubinstein has been consistently celebrated as one of America’s top plastic surgeons since 2007. He has earned a spot in every edition of the South Florida Super Doctors list and was recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of the top 30 surgeons in the United States. His insights into the world of aesthetic enhancement have been broadcast to a broader audience through his participation in the Lifetime television show “My Killer Body.”

Carmell Corporation has welcomed Dr. Rubinstein to their advisory board, with Chairman & CEO Rajiv Shukla noting that Dr. Rubinstein’s expertise and his reputation for staying at the cutting edge of plastic surgery make him an ideal addition to the team. Shukla expressed confidence that Dr. Rubinstein’s forward-looking perspectives would contribute significantly to the company’s mission of advancing aesthetic treatments.

For his part, Dr. Rubinstein has shared his enthusiasm for joining Carmell Corporation, underscoring the importance of exploring new scientific developments to improve patient outcomes. He has shown particular interest in the company’s use of secretome technology, which he believes could be transformative in the aesthetic sector.

Despite his numerous accomplishments and positions, Dr. Rubinstein continues to engage with the public and his peers through various digital platforms, providing insights into cosmetic procedures and patient safety. His active social media presence and educational content have made him a valuable resource for individuals considering cosmetic enhancements.

Carmell Corporation, for its part, is known for its commitment to innovation, particularly its use of the human platelet secretome in developing products that support skin and hair health. The company’s dedication to clean formulations, which exclude certain harmful chemicals, aligns with Dr. Rubinstein’s patient-first approach to cosmetic surgery.

The partnership between Dr. Rubinstein and Carmell Corporation is poised to not only further the company’s product development but also to influence the broader conversation around safe and effective aesthetic treatments.