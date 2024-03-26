Miami Dolphins Home Renamed “Hard Rock Stadium” (Video)

Updated March 26, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins currently hold 13 AFC East division championships, five AFC titles, 25 playoff appearances, and two NFL Super Bowl championships.

The official app of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium provides fans with the latest Dolphins news, videos, photos, and team content. Easily switch to the Hard Rock Stadium experience to enhance your event day and see all that is happening at the stadium.

The home of the Miami Dolphins has had many names over the years starting with Joe Robbie Stadium. It’s been called Land Shark Stadium, Sun Life Stadium, and for a few months New Miami Stadium. Wednesday it got another new name – “Hard Rock Stadium.”

The new name will adorn the newly renovated stadium for a long time, 18-years at least, since that’s the length of the naming agreement.

The ceremonies began with the Hard Rok’s symbolic guitar smash (Video courtesy Miami Dolphins):

Here’s the official announcement:

The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock International announced an 18-year agreement to name the newly renovated facility Hard Rock Stadium. This venue will serve as the home of the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team, Orange Bowl, Super Bowl LIV and the 100th anniversary of the NFL, international soccer and a host of world-class events. Additionally, the iconic lifestyle brand becomes the official Miami Dolphins hotel and resort, casual restaurant partner and hospitality sponsor. As part of the partnership, the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium will feature signage atop the shade canopy, at the facility entrance, on the VIP helipad as well as throughout the venue and organization. The main thoroughfare of fan activities pregame along the South Gate will be renamed the Grand Plaza presented by Hard Rock. “Hard Rock Stadium will be a global entertainment destination and we are excited to enter this long-term partnership with Hard Rock International, an iconic worldwide brand that continues to grow,” Miami Dolphins President & CEO Tom Garfinkel said. “They are synonymous with music and entertainment and have a rich history of philanthropy and community engagement.” “Hard Rock International, along with our owners, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, is extremely proud to see our name go up on this stadium. This deal is not only a naming rights program, but it is designed to be a true partnership between two companies dedicated to providing world class entertainment on a global level,” Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said. In addition to hosting major events, Super Bowl LIV, College Football Playoff Semifinals and major concerts, it was announced that Hard Rock Stadium has secured rights to host the Brazil Men’s National Soccer Team for a series of matches starting in 2017. In addition, Real Madrid will be returning to Miami in 2017 to launch play in the International Champions Cup.

In case you were wondering, here are all the previous stadium names: