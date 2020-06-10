Mesothelioma Cancer and The Threat of COVID-19

We are living in an extraordinary time. All of us are facing challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is even tougher if you have mesothelioma cancer. Treatments are painful, stressful, and expensive, and now you have to worry about COVID-19.

People living with cancer are staring at delayed treatments and surgeries because of this pandemic.

COVID-19 risks for people living with mesothelioma cancer

The risk of COVID-19 for the elderly and cancer patients includes extreme health complications and the inability to receive medical care.

Others include:

Spread of infection

Being close to COVID-19 positive individuals greatly increases the risk of contracting coronavirus. The chances of contracting this deadly virus increase exponentially in places with large gatherings such as meetings, parties, and conventions. This is particularly so for high-risk populations within healthcare centers or nursing homes.

COVID-19 has disrupted cancer clinical trials

What should mesothelioma patients do about clinical trials they are in or would wish to participate in? Most patients are confused and scared. Should they visit the hospital and participate in a clinical trial, or is the risk of catching coronavirus too high? The best way to go about this is probably to discuss your specific case with your doctor.

It is heartbreaking that most clinical trials have been stopped or disrupted by this pandemic. It is a great concern, especially for mesothelioma cancer patients in late stages, who have tried all other treatment options with no success.

Catching coronavirus may result in delayed mesothelioma cancer treatment.

Displaying symptoms of respiratory distress or fever will prompt your doctor to first postpone cancer therapy so that the immediate illness can be dealt with first. This will delay the progress of a round of chemotherapy or a clinical trial.

Coronavirus symptoms can be similar to those of mesothelioma.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs and is similar to the common cold or flu. COVID-19 patients present symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, tiredness, sore throat, and cough. Since pleural mesothelioma targets the lungs, similar symptoms may be exhibited. If you have mesothelioma cancer and you develop new flu-like symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and let them know in advance if you suspect you may have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Precautions for mesothelioma patients

Mesothelioma patients are among people at high risk of severe illness from an infection. They should be extremely cautious not to catch coronavirus by following WHO guidelines on COVID-19 prevention.

You can still file a mesothelioma claim.

Mesothelioma patients are wary of contracting coronavirus and, therefore, unlikely to schedule meetings with lawyers to begin their mesothelioma claim. Fortunately, reputable mesothelioma law firms, such as www.bergmanlegal.com/, have adjusted and can meet your needs through virtual meetings, teleconferencing tools, and virtual signatures.

Discuss the best way to go about treatment with your healthcare team. And finally, you don’t have to wait until the pandemic is over so you can file a mesothelioma claim: your claim can be handled virtually.