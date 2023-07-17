Men Play The Lottery Every 18 Days, While Women Play Every 11 Days

Men Play The Lottery Every 18 Days, While Women Play Every 11...

If you’re feeling extra lucky on July 17th, it might be because it’s National Lottery Day! Celebrate the way lotteries contribute to local and state programs.

The English word “lottery” is derived from the Dutch noun “lot“ meaning “fate” .

is derived from the meaning . Historically, lotteries date back to the 15th century. According to Random Riches author, Manfred Zollinger, one of the oldest lotteries dates back to 1441 in Bruges, Belgium.

The first recorded instance of a lottery is keno slips from ancient China dating to between 201 and 187 BC.

The lotteries most likely helped finance large government projects, such as the Great Wall of China.

Interestingly, early lotteries were known to fund village needs. These needs would include strengthening the defenses of a village or supporting the poor, for example.

Many Renaissance lotteries were known to pay for a chance to win money prizes. Oftentimes, a grand prize would include the tax farm on the wijnscrooderschap (wine transporters). These early Renaissance lotteries would grant one winner the opportunity to own the tax farm and quality control of the wine. Notably, this was a very lucrative position for merchants to have.

Early lotteries in the United States became primary contributors to the building of cannons during the American Revolution.

In addition, lottery funding was the source for building roads up and down the East Coast.

The first lottery was launched in 1994. 20 years later, it has created 3,700 millionaires.

85% of winners choose to remain anonymous.

In Most States, You Have to Go Public.

The average number of cars that millionaire lottery winners purchase is 4.5.

The most popular new car to buy after winning the lottery is an Audi, with a Range Rover coming in second.

52% of winners who won $1 million or more left their jobs

According to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, Americans spent $70.1 billion on lottery tickets in 2014. For comparison, we spend just $63 billion on sports tickets, books, video games, movie tickets and recorded music—combined.

Most Winners Blow Through Their Winnings Because They Are Too Generous

Winning Won’t Actually Make You Happier.

Some States Make More From the Lotto Than Income Tax. In 2009, 11 states reported bringing in more revenue from selling lottery tickets than in taxing citizens’ income

About 70% of lottery winners spend all their winnings and lose the rest of their money within seven years.

A person is likelier to become U.S. President (1 in 10 million) than to win the lottery.

The chances of winning the lottery are nearly 1 in 300 million .

. Americans spend about $70.15 billion on lottery tickets per year.

The most commonly drawn numbers in the lottery are 44, 38 and 40.

The most commonly chosen numbers in the lottery end in 7.

New Yorkers buy more lottery tickets than citizens of any other state, shelling out over $9 billion a year

Men in the United States play the lottery every 18 days, while women play every 11 days.

When the results began coming in from the 30 March 2005 Powerball drawing, lottery officials suspected fraud was underway because 110 players claimed second prizes of $100,000 or $500,000. All 110 players and the jackpot winner got their numbers from fortune cookies.

The most drawn Lotto ball is 38—it has been drawn 314 times since 1994.

Ahead of the draw, the National Lottery has shared the top six most-drawn Lotto balls since 1994 , which are: 23, 38, 31, 25, 33, and 11 .

, which are: . The most frequently pulled Powerball numbers are 1, 26, 18, 10, 2, 12, 11, 9, 6, and 20 .

are . Around 37,000 people became scratch-ticket millionaires.

The largest US lottery jackpot win is $1.59 billion .

. As of March 2022, Powerball is sold in 48 US lotteries.

Lottery stats like that are clear evidence of Powerball’s huge advancement during its 30 years of existence. At the time of its inception on April 22, 1992, it was only featured in 15 lotteries. What’s more, as of August 23, 2021, Powerball started airing every Monday as well as Wednesday and Saturday, for three weekly draws.

Statista’s lottery statistics tell us that it’s the most popular among people aged between 45 and 54. However, the difference between the separate age groups is practically nonexistent. 75% of people in this age range play the lottery on a regular basis. They are followed by 70% of people aged between 55 and 64, 69% of those aged 35-44, and 67% of all between 25-34 years old.

among people aged between 45 and 54. However, the difference between the separate age groups is practically nonexistent. 75% of people in this age range play the lottery on a regular basis. They are followed by 70% of people aged between 55 and 64, 69% of those aged 35-44, and 67% of all between 25-34 years old. Should you win the jackpot, the average lottery payout is actually well below 100% , more specifically—24% to 37% lower. And that’s just the federal government tax. Let’s not forget about the state tax rates, which can vary greatly.

, more specifically—24% to 37% lower. And that’s just the federal government tax. Let’s not forget about the state tax rates, which can vary greatly. In North Dakota, the state tax is among the lowest for the US—2.9%. The highest are in New York—8.82%. Some states don’t even have a state tax for such winnings. Guess, where one lives is pretty important to lottery winnings as well.

In 1612 the Virginia Company obtained permission from King James I for a lottery to help in financing the settlement of Jamestown in the New World.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Roger CPA Review

Best Life Online

Fact Retriever

The Lotter

Crazy Facts

Web Tribunal

Just Fun Facts