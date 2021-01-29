Medical Marijuana – What Is It? Benefits? Legal? Comprehensive Info Here!

If you are here, then you already have heard the word marijuana. And we think you already know about it, but in case you are hungry for more information, we are going to tell you everything you need to know about medical marijuana.

Marijuana is one of the most burning topics around the globe right now. A lot of the countries have already given the green signal for medical marijuana usage. Plus, a handful of countries are on the verge of legalizing it in 2021.

What’s happening in the USA?

In the United States, more than two-thirds of states have already legalized medical marijuana for medical treatments. If we see things according to the law, then the FDA agency has actually approved the usage of marijuana only for two Epilepsy diseases, i.e., Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Marijuana for Newbies

If you are not familiar with what marijuana is and how it works, then read on.

Marijuana or cannabis is basically a plant that grows flower-like buds on its stems. These buds have more than 100 different kinds of chemicals in them.

The basic chemicals found in marijuana flowers are called cannabinoids. According to the WebMD website, each of these individual cannabinoids has different effects on our bodies. If you want to go deep and read about medical marijuana, then there is a ton of information on medical cannabis on Wikipedia as well.

The majority of the treatments is done through two chemicals called THC (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). These two compounds give you the feeling of high and treat your problems.

Is marijuana effective?

There is a lot of potential in medical marijuana, and countless people have also proved it. If you go on any popular website, you are sure to find a lot of people who vouch for marijuana treating diseases.

Even the National Institute on Drug Abuse says, “THC itself has proven medical benefits in particular formulations.”

Although according to the word of mouth of patients, medical marijuana does wonder for them. But more research needs to be done to prove the benefits scientifically.

Will medical marijuana make you high?

The short answer to this question is no. Most of the medical marijuana plants and strains contain a high ratio of CBD. The compound that makes you high is THC, but when the CBD ratio is higher in the strain, it cancels out the high effects.

If you want to browse the best medical marijuana strains available on the market, we recommend you check out the 420ExpertAdvisor’s post on TOP 10 medical marijuana strains.

According to the research done by Harvard, smoking medical marijuana with a high CBD amount can benefit people suffering from insomnia, pain, anxiety, spasticity, and epilepsy.

What are the other benefits of using medical marijuana?

There are any number of people out there who will tell you about their experience of using medical marijuana and how it helped them ease their problems.

The following is a short list of problems that can be solved with the usage of medical marijuana.

Relief from pain

Regular diabetes

Fights cancer

Relief from depression

Helps with ADHD/ADD

Removes anxiety

Helps cure an eating disorder

Solves the problem of insomnia

Fights PTDS symptoms

Treats inflammatory bowel diseases

Research on Medical Cannabis

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) is the leading agency of the USA government for researching new medicines.

NCCIH has been supporting the research done on finding the potential medical benefits of marijuana. They are working hard to find scientific pieces of evidence of how marijuana can help relieve pain and other diseases.

They have also been working on finding how cannabis can be used to regulate and cure type 2 diabetes. Additionally, they are looking into edible cannabis products and how it can help with pain, inflammation, and lower back pains of the body.