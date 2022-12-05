Mayo Clinic Minute: The proper way to wash your hands (Video)

Dec. 4–10 is National Hand-Washing Awareness Week. It’s a good reminder that frequent hand-washing remains one of the best defenses against getting sick with the flu or COVID-19.

But to be effective, it has to be done the right way. Dr. Gregory Poland, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert, offers a demonstration on hand-washing.

Watch: Dr. Gregory Poland demonstrates the proper way to wash your hands.

To properly wash your hands, follow these steps:

Wet your hands with clean, running water — either warm or cold.

Apply any kind of soap and lather well.

Rub your hands vigorously for at least 20 seconds. Remember to scrub all surfaces, including the backs of your hands, wrists, palms, between your fingers and under your fingernails.

Rinse well.

Use a clean towel to turn off the faucet and dry your hands.

Dr. Poland says it’s important to keep in mind that the faucet and door handles may be contaminated, so once you have washed your hands, use a towel to avoid contacting any of these surfaces as you exit the bathroom.

The post Mayo Clinic Minute: The proper way to wash your hands appeared first on Mayo Clinic News Network.