Mayo Clinic cooks: Holiday dish for all (Video)

Finding a recipe that fits a number of dietary needs and tastebuds can be challenging and frustrating, especially during a busy holiday season. Jen Welper, a wellness executive chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, has a sweet potato quinoa cake recipe that is standout. The kids will love it. The family will love it. Guests will devour it. It’s easy. And this versatile recipe can be made and ahead, put in the freeze and put together quickly for a holiday dish for all.

For those who are vegetarian, gluten-sensitive or have celiac disease, this recipe is one you may safely enjoy as well. It’s packed with fiber, protein, vitamins A, B, C, E and other nutrients. And, as Lucille Ball once said, “And it’s so tasty, too.”

Quinoa cakes with sweet potatoes

Serves: 6-7

Ingredients:

2 cups Quinoa, cooked

2 cups Sweet potato, cooked, mashed

2 each Eggs

3 cloves Garlic, minced

6 ounces Gruyere or parmesan cheese, shredded

1 tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Black pepper

¼ tsp. Nutmeg

2 T. Parsley, fresh, chopped very fine

2 T. Olive oil for searing

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375F. Spear sweet potatoes then bake in the oven for about 45 minutes or until they are completely soft and cooked. Cook quinoa, then let cool.

Once sweet potatoes are baked allow to slightly cool until able to handle. Mix cooled quinoa, sweet potatoes, eggs, garlic, cheese, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and parsley.

Preheat the sauté pan with 1 tablespoon of olive oil unless you have a very large sauté pan for all quinoa cakes. Form quinoa cakes into ¼ cup patties and then sear in a pan until golden brown on each side. To ensure heated through the patty you may bake in the oven for additional 5 minutes.

Chef’s Note: This recipe should make 14 ¼ cup patties. Two quinoa cakes would be appropriate per main meal.

Calories 260 for 2 quinoa cakes, Protein 12 grams, Carbohydrates 26g, Fat grams 12, Sodium 340mg, Fiber 4 grams.

This recipe is from Jen Welper’s new cookbook, “Cook Smart, Eat Well: Mayo Clinic Recipes and Strategies for Healthy Living.”

