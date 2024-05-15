Marc Rosen Shares Memories in “Rubbing Shoulders: My Life with Popes, Princes, Moguls, and Movie Stars”

Updated May 15, 2024

Google Books: Marc Rosen is a seven-time Fifi Award winner for his work in fashion and beauty packaging and the author of the successful coffee table book, Glamour Icons ISBN 9781851496600. A professor at The Pratt Institute, he is also a successful entrepreneur who founded Pret-a-Porter. His designs may be found in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and La Musee de la Mode in Paris, France. He lives in New York City and upstate New York.

(March 25, 2016) Thursday night renowned photographer Patrick McMullan attended Marc Rosen’s Red Carpet celebration of his new book Rubbing Shoulders: My Life with Popes, Princes, Moguls, and Movie Stars at The Silver Fund in Palm Beach.

Acclaimed designer and founder of Pret-a-Porter Marc Rosen shares memories of an extraordinary life lived among a glittering social set and stories of his encounters with the great beauties, talents, and personalities of the last 50 years.

Marc Rosen has rubbed shoulders with everyone – from Hollywood royalty (including Helen Hayes, Bette Davis, and his own wife, Arlene Dahl, the girl for whom Technicolor was invented) to actual royalty (Princess Grace of Monaco, the Romanovs) to the moguls of the beauty and fashion worlds (Charles Revson, Karl Lagerfeld) over the course of his brilliant career.

