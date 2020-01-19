Many Americans Blame This For Their Aches And Pains, Study Finds (Video)

What would you be willing to give up in order to eliminate your aches and pains? Nearly six in 10 Americans would be willing to give up not only their favorite food but also their favorite TV show for a full year, according to new research.

The 59 percent of those surveyed who would make such sacrifices may be making a trade worth their while.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found that many blame everyday household tasks for their aches and pains.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Club Pilates, the survey revealed that four in 10 respondents said the source of their aches and pains was doing laundry.

Other household chores causing pain included, heavy lifting (39 percent), mowing the lawn and yard work (36 percent) and even carrying groceries (36 percent).

The top source of aches and pains seemed to strike people where they may not expect it, however.

Forty-one percent of respondents said they’ve acquired aches and pains simply by sleeping in a weird position.

The study also found completing day-to-day tasks may be more strenuous by having weak core muscles – as 68 percent said their everyday life is affected by their lack of balance and stability due to poor core strength.

In addition, the results showed that women were actually more likely to experience general aches and pains daily than men – at 42 percent vs. 28 percent.

Topping the list of Americans’ general aches and pains were neck pain (63 percent), knee pain (60 percent) and hip pain (53 percent).

Nearly half of those surveyed also reported experiencing back pain – with 16 percent experiencing it daily.

Aside from expected culprits such as heavy lifting (43 percent), three in 10 of those with back pain pointed the finger at sitting for too long.

Despite experiencing daily aches and pains in their lives, some respondents have found ways to manage this discomfort.

Aside from the standards of over-the-counter medicines (76 percent) and topical creams (61 percent) – nearly half of respondents who experience daily aches and pains shared they pursue light exercise to alleviate their pains.

In addition, more than half of respondents believe stretching (59 percent) and strengthening their core muscles (51 percent) are both efficient ways to prevent general aches and pains.

“Having a strong core improves mobility and strength to move efficiently and minimizes the risk of low back and hip dysfunctions during physical activity,” said Adefemi Betiku, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and instructor with Club Pilates. “A great option for individuals dealing with pain is to practice Pilates, as it is an excellent form of exercise to help maintain a strong core and keep you mobile at any age.”

Sixty-eight percent of respondents agreed that having a strong core would prevent future injuries or chronic pain in their lives as well.

But despite 64 percent of those surveyed agreeing strong core muscles are a top priority for them, the average respondent only rated their core strength as a five out of 10.

These respondents may be onto something too, as 69 percent agreed that maintaining a light exercise routine makes their aches and pains more manageable.

Fittingly, 60 percent of respondents say they plan to make a New Year’s resolution focused on alleviating common aches and pains.

“Our bodies develop imbalances over time from the things we do in everyday life, like carrying groceries or sitting at a desk all day,” said Tianna Strateman, certified Pilates instructor and VP of Education at Club Pilates. “Imbalances ultimately cause aches, pains, and injuries, all of which limit our ability to do things we love. That’s where a full-body practice like Pilates can help: by focusing on creating balance, developing a strong core, and building optimal posture alignment. Adding these kinds of practices to a daily routine can be a great strategy for alleviating common aches and pains, especially if physical and mental wellness are top priorities in the new year.”

TOP 10 CAUSES OF GENERAL ACHES AND PAINS

Sleeping funny or in a weird position 41% Doing laundry 40% Heavy lifting 39% Mowing the lawn/yard work 36% Carrying groceries 36% Sitting for too long 32% Picking up a child 27% Sports injury 25% Exercising/working out 25% Using the stairs 23%

TOP 10 CAUSES OF BACK PAIN