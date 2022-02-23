Make Your St. Patrick’s Day Spread Green with Envy (Video Recipe)

Freshen up your St. Patrick’s Day menu with easy, light sandwiches inspired by the traditional color of the festivities. These open-faced noshes can be perfect for lunch, snack time or even as an appetizer for get-togethers with friends and family.

Layered with a smooth cream cheese and mozzarella mixture then topped with crisp cucumber and a stem of green bell pepper, these St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches are easy and cute, which makes them a fan favorite at nearly any green gathering. They’re also sprinkled with lemon juice to add a little acidity and create a nice, light bite.

Plus, this recipe is quick to make. When you’re in a rush to get everything on the table for the party, it’s easy to throw together and get on the platter in next to no time.

The sandwiches pop off the plate with their bright, seasonal garnishes. While sure to attract attention and have your loved ones asking “Where did you get this idea?” they’re also an easy way to sneak a few vegetables into your kids’ diets.

St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches

Yield: 8 sandwiches

8 ounces plain cream cheese spread, softened

1 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese

salt

4 English muffins

24 slices cucumber

8 thin slices of green pepper

fresh cilantro leaves

lemon juice

lemon slices, for garnish (optional)

In a bowl, mix cream cheese spread, mozzarella cheese, and salt well. Split English muffins in half. Cut each muffin half into a shamrock shape. Spread cheese mixture over each muffin half. Place three cucumbers on each “shamrock,” one on each “leaf.” Use green pepper slice as the stem. Place cilantro leaf on top of each sandwich. Sprinkle sandwiches with lemon juice and add lemon slices, for garnish, if desired.

