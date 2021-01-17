Maintaining Proper Health In 2021

Your health is your most important resource and taking care of your health requires an overall strategy that focuses on nutrition, exercise, getting more sleep, and regular health screenings. These should include a variety of different types of screenings, from reproductive health to cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and cancer screenings.

Health Screenings You Need

For better overall health, getting regular health screenings should be part of your overall health strategy. There are at least eight screenings that every woman should consider beginning as early as possible.

Blood Pressure: Starting at age 20, every person should get a blood pressure check at least every two years, if not more often. The ideal pressure reading is 120/80 mm HG or millimeters of mercury and shows steady pressure in the circulatory system during and between heartbeats. Cholesterol Screening: Get your cholesterol checked at least every five years or more often. A cholesterol check paired with blood pressure screenings can be a determinant of heart attacks and strokes and is vital for you and your primary care physician to test. Your health goal is to keep your cholesterol levels should be kept below 200 mg per deciliter, or 200 mg/dl. Cholesterol tests focus on HDL or high-density lipoproteins and bad cholesterol, known as LDL, which stands for low-density lipoproteins. Pap Smears For Cervical Cancer: A regular PAP smear should begin at age 21 and continue through 65 years old for women’s health. A PAP smear is a screening that checks for cervical cancer. Additionally, it’s recommended that young adults get tested for sexually transmitted diseases and HPV , which is a virus that is a precursor to certain cancers. Mammograms For Breast Cancer: Along with a PAP smear, women should get regular mammograms every two years to screen for breast cancer. Women younger than 50 years old should schedule a mammogram every two years, while those older than 55 should schedule a test every six months. Glucose Levels: Men and women should get an annual glucose check after the age of 45, though a person that is overweight or has a family history of diabetes should consider a blood test sooner. Checking the body’s glucose levels or blood sugar levels is the easiest test for diabetes and pre-diabetes. Body Mass Index: Body Mass Index (BMI) tests should be done after the age of 18. Your BMI is a reading that determines your overall health as related to your body type and weight. It is a good barometer for predicting the increased likelihood of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Colon Cancer Screening: Colon Cancer screenings should occur after the age of 50. Like people with a family history of diabetes, a person with a family history of colon cancer should schedule screenings sooner. Skin Tests For Potential Cancers: Skin examinations at home should be done regularly. Any new or changing color and shape to moles should be discussed with your doctor, who may determine if a dermatologist (skin specialist) screening for skin cancer is needed.

Exercise Every Day Or At Least Every Other Day

It’s recommended to get regular exercise every other day for at least 30 minutes at a time. Your exercise routine aims are to increase your heart-rate but should be tailored to your individual health needs, age, and other factors. Low-intensity walks may be best for some, while sustained high-intensity workouts may be better for others. Again, factors such as age, overall health, levels of fitness, and if there may be underlying health issues should all be part of the evaluation in how hard your exercise should be.

You Are What You Eat

Diet and nutrition is a crucial component of overall health. It’s the old saying, “you are what you eat.” Try to limit processed foods and sugary drinks and snacks, increase your vegetable and fruit intake, and explore multivitamins and other nutritional supplements. Many chronic diseases and cancers have a relationship with overall health and diet especially.

Sleep Is Key To Better Health

Get enough sleep. It’s recommended that an adult should get seven or more hours of uninterrupted sleep a night. Studies show that lack of sleep can impair mental function, heart health, lead to chronic diseases such as Type-2 Diabetes and affect the body’s ability to fight cancer and other diseases. The benefits of reasonable amounts of sleep can lead to better productivity, higher energy levels, and improved moods.