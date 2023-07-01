Mainly Afternoon Storms

Saturday features sun and some clouds in the morning, but look for showers and storms to develop in the afternoon and taper off in the evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area and the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast — where it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms in the morning, followed by plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening. Expect some storms to move in during the late night hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature good sun and some clouds alternating with passing storms in the morning. Look for periods of showers in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Independence Day will see mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning and plenty of showers in the afternoon. The evening will be cloudy with showers to start, but we could see the rain stop in time for the fireworks displays. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s, so be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun as you enjoy the holiday.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun, lots of showers, and maybe a storm in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

The only tropical feature we’re watching right now is the area of disturbed weather to the southeast of Bermuda. It is moving into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds, so its chances of developing into a depression are low.