Home Consumer Lululemon Is Throwing In The Towel On Mirror

Lululemon Is Throwing In The Towel On Mirror

By
TheVerge.com
-
Lululemon will end hardware sales by the end of the year. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

By Victoria Song

Lululemon is calling it quits on Mirror. And it’s tagging Peloton for help parachuting out of connected fitness.

As part of efforts to wind down the business, Bloomberg reports that Lululemon plans on ending hardware sales this year. The companion app will be made unavailable to new users at the end of 2023.

Lululemon will continue to offer service and support for existing Mirror owners. According to Bloomberg, those changes will start taking effect on November 1st.

To ease the blow, Lululemon has inked a five-year deal with Peloton to provide ongoing content to existing users, as well as develop co-branded apparel. As part of the agreement, Lululemon will start offering Peloton classes on its Mirror device and Lululemon Studio app.

Paying Lululemon Studio subscribers will get access to thousands of Peloton classes, videos, and series, while users on the free tier will get a smaller selection of Peloton content. Peloton will in turn sell co-branded Lululemon apparel in its stores and online starting October 11th. The two companies will also host a series of in-person community events.

As for non-Peloton content, Lululemon will stop making its own exercise videos next year, and won’t feature third-party content either. It’s also decided to discontinue a digital-only subscription it introduced earlier this year.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

TheVerge.com
The Verge is an ambitious multimedia effort founded in 2011 to examine how technology will change life in the future for a massive mainstream audience. Our original editorial insight was that technology had migrated from the far fringes of the culture to the absolute center as mobile technology created a new generation of digital consumers. Now, we live in a dazzling world of screens that has ushered in revolutions in media, transportation, and science. The future is arriving faster than ever.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR