Lots Of Sun With Less Humidity For Florida Wednesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features lots of sun and less humidity as we feel the effects of a weak front.  A stray shower could linger in some spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring clouds and showers as another front approaches.  Look for windy conditions near the Gulf coast, while locations to the east will see a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see very breezy conditions, good sun, and a few showers at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze as we enjoy a late October cold front.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

The forecast for Halloween is more of a treat than a trick:  morning lows in the mid to upper 80s and lots of sun during the day.  Look for a dry and pleasantly scary evening.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

A nontropical low is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to portions of the Northeast U.S. coast.  This system has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical storm during the next five days as it moves into the open Atlantic.

