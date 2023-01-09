Home Weather Lots Of Sun With A Moderate Risk Of Dangerous Rip Currents

Lots Of Sun With A Moderate Risk Of Dangerous Rip Currents

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Jan 9 2023 weather

January Sun

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

 

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with slightly cooler air as a weak front moves in.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

 

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

 

Thursday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

 

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches.  Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here