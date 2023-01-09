Lots Of Sun With A Moderate Risk Of Dangerous Rip Currents

January Sun

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with slightly cooler air as a weak front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.