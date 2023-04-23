Lots of Sun, Maybe a Stray East Coast Storm

Sunday features lots of sun around South Florida, but we can’t rule out a stray afternoon storm in the east coast metro area or a quick shower in the Keys. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Some late night showers and storms are possible in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area, but look for mostly sunny skies along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.