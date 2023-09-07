Lots of Sun Here, Watching Hurricane Lee

Thursday Thursday Thursday will be in the low 90s. features lots of sun in the morning with a few clouds at times and maybe a stray shower or storm in spots during the afternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents to continue along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs onwill be in the low 90s. Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning. Showers and storms will develop in spots during the afternoon and evening. Friday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and periods of storms in the afternoon. Saturday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be sunny with periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.