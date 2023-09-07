Lots of Sun Here, Watching Hurricane Lee

Thursday features lots of sun in the morning with a few clouds at times and maybe a stray shower or storm in spots during the afternoon. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents to continue along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.
Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning. Showers and storms will develop in spots during the afternoon and evening. Friday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and periods of storms in the afternoon. Saturday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Sunday will be sunny with periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Monday‘s forecast calls for a mid-September mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.
In the tropics, Lee became a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon and is forecast to be a major hurricane by Saturday morning. It is expected to bring life-threatening surf and deadly rip currents to the Leeward Islands on Friday and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Computer models indicate a turn to the north early next week, but the timing and location of that turn are still uncertain. We need to watch Lee’s progress very closely.
In the northeastern Atlantic, the remnants of Franklin have a low chance of redeveloping on Thursday and virtually no chance after that as the system enters an area of unfavorable conditions. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic is bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to the Cabo Verde Islands. This wave has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves to the west-northwest.