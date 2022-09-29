Lots Of Sun For Florida Friday

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze as drier air moves in. A few showers could pop up in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and just the chance of a stray shower in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another in our string of sunny days. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Tropical Storm Ian is moving across Florida on its way to the Carolina coast. Early on Thursday, Ian was about 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral. Ian’s maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and the storm was moving northeast at 8 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, TD # 11 is no threat to land as it moves northwest in the eastern Atlantic.