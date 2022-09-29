Home Weather Lots Of Sun For Florida Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze as drier air moves in.  A few showers could pop up in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and just the chance of a stray shower in spots.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be another in our string of sunny days.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Tropical Storm Ian is moving across Florida on its way to the Carolina coast.  Early on Thursday, Ian was about 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral.  Ian’s maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and the storm was moving northeast at 8 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, TD # 11 is no threat to land as it moves northwest in the eastern Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

