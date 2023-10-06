Lots of Sun and Maybe an East Coast Shower

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds in the East Coast metro area, but don’t count out the possibility of a quick shower in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will enjoy a sunny day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Expect a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and dry conditions. Look for an elevated rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches through the holiday weekend. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with the chance of an afternoon storm in spots in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day will be partly sunny with a few morning showers and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see more clouds than sun and a few afternoon storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Philippe is closing in on Bermuda, which is bracing for damaging winds, 3 to 5 inches of rain, and very dangerous surf conditions on Friday. Philippe will then accelerate and lose its tropical characteristics before reaching the coast of Maine and the adjacent Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick late Saturday or early Sunday.

The rest of the tropical Atlantic is quiet now, but we’ll be watching the far eastern Atlantic, where a wave is forecast to emerge from the African coast in a day or so. This feature has a low chance of developing as it moves generally west-northwest next week.