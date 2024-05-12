Lots of Sun and Maybe a Few Showers For Mom

Mother’s Day features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. We can’t rule out an afternoon shower or two in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, but a few suburban locations could top out in the mid-90s. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Monday will bring a mostly sunny morning, followed by some afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few mostly afternoon and early evening storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon storms in the East Coast metro area. Look for a sunny morning, a gusty breeze, and afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast. and mostly in the upper 80s in the Keys.