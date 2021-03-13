Lots Of Sun And An Ocean Breeze Tomorrow In Florida

Saturday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times on a brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast at least through Saturday evening. Daylight Saving Time begins in the wee hours of Sunday, so set your clocks one hour forward before going to sleep on Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny (as well as one hour shorter) with a warm ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be sunny and very breezy along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with lots of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds in the east coast metro area, and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.