Lots Of Hot Sun For Florida Friday

Friday features lots of hot sun with a few clouds in spots and maybe a stray shower. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the interior, and in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and a building ocean breeze, especially along the east coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will continue streak of sunny days and near-record temperatures. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for plenty of sun with a few clouds in spots on Monday. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.