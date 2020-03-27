Home Weather Lots Of Hot Sun For Florida Friday

Lots Of Hot Sun For Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features lots of hot sun with a few clouds in spots and maybe a stray shower.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the interior, and in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will bring sunny skies and a building ocean breeze, especially along the east coast.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will continue streak of sunny days and near-record temperatures.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for plenty of sun with a few clouds in spots on Monday.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

