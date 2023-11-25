Home Weather Lots of Clouds and Lingering Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of clouds and some leftover showers as a weak front hangs around South Florida.  Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.  Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast this weekend.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds.  A shower is possible in spots in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s right on the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times, but a weak front will move in during the evening.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will start with lows in the mid-60s.  Look for lots of clouds and some showers in the East Coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf Coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning followed by mostly sunny skies.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression before it moves into much colder waters by late in the weekend.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

