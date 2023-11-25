Lots of Clouds and Lingering Showers

Saturday features lots of clouds and some leftover showers as a weak front hangs around South Florida. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds. A shower is possible in spots in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s right on the Atlantic coast and in the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times, but a weak front will move in during the evening. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will start with lows in the mid-60s. Look for lots of clouds and some showers in the East Coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf Coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression before it moves into much colder waters by late in the weekend.