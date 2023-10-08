Looking for Some Different Trick-Or-Treat Adventures?

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins unite! Regardless of age, Halloween is one of the most beloved holidays in the U.S. Why limit yourself to one day when you can celebrate for the entire month of October?

Viator, the global experiences marketplace and Tripadvisor company, understands the Halloween craze and is here to make this the spookiest celebration yet.

That’s why this year, they pulled together a list of the Top 10 Spookiest Cities in the U.S. (based on the number of scary tours and experiences available) for people to celebrate the holiday right, and St. Augustine and Key West are on the list.

If that list doesn’t scare you off, we also have a list of the 5 spookiest activities to check out.

Top 10 Spookiest Cities in the U.S

Top 5 Spookiest Activities in Each City

New Orleans:

Salem:

Chicago:

Savannah:

Boston:

Charleston:

Louisville:

St. Augustine:

Key West:

Nashville:

Source: News Release