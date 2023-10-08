Looking for Some Different Trick-Or-Treat Adventures?

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins unite! Regardless of age, Halloween is one of the most beloved holidays in the U.S. Why limit yourself to one day when you can celebrate for the entire month of October?
Viator, the global experiences marketplace and Tripadvisor company, understands the Halloween craze and is here to make this the spookiest celebration yet.
That’s why this year, they pulled together a list of the Top 10 Spookiest Cities in the U.S. (based on the number of scary tours and experiences available) for people to celebrate the holiday right, and St. Augustine and Key West are on the list.
If that list doesn’t scare you off, we also have a list of the 5 spookiest activities to check out.
Top 10 Spookiest Cities in the U.S
Top 5 Spookiest Activities in Each City
New Orleans:
- New Orleans Original Ghost, Voodoo, Vampire, and Mystery Tour
- St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 Official Walking Tour – Enters the Cemetery
- Adults Only New Orleans Ghost, True Crime, Voodoo, and Vampire Walking Tour
- Cemetery and Ghost BYOB Bus Tour in New Orleans
- Haunted Pub Crawl in New Orleans
Salem:
- History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour (2023 Viator Experience Award Winner)
- The Salem Night Ghost Tour
- Bewitched Walking Tour of Salem
- Salem Witch Trials Historical Walking Tour
- Mysteries and Murders of Salem Guided Night-Time Walking Tour
Chicago:
- Gangsters and Ghosts Tour in Chicago
- Windy City Ghosts: Hauntings of Chicago By US Ghost Adventures
- Chicago Hauntings Original Ghost Bus Tour
- Lincoln Park Hauntings Ghost Investigation Tour
- Chicago Outdoor Escape Game: Haunted City Exploration Game
Savannah:
- Savannah Ghosts & Gravestones Trolley Tour
- Savannah History and Haunts Candlelit Ghost Walking Tour
- Genteel and Bard’s Savannah Dark History and Ghost Encounter Walking Tour
- Savannah’s Ghost City “Dead of Night” Walking Night Tour
- Sixth Sense Savannah Ghost Tour
Boston:
- Boston Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour
- Boston Ghosts By US Ghost Adventures
- Haunted Boston Ghost and Pub Walking Tour
- Boston “Death and Dying” Walking Ghost Tour
- Self-Guided Smartphone Ghost Walking Tour in Boston
Charleston:
- Ghosts of Charleston Night-Time Walking Tour with Unitarian Church Graveyard
- Haunted Evening Horse and Carriage Tour of Charleston
- Charleston Ghost & Graveyard Night-Time Guided Walking Tour
- Charleston’s Pleasing Terrors Night-Time Walking Ghost Tour
- Narrated Haunted Ghost Cruise of Charleston Harbor
Louisville:
- Prohibition Ghosts Cocktails and Bites Walking Tour in Louisville
- The Supernatural Paranormal Buff Walking Tour
- Derby City Ghosts: Louisville Hauntings Tour
- The Glitter Ball City Walking Tour
St. Augustine:
- Haunted Trolley Tour of St Augustine
- St. Augustine Ghost Tour: A Ghostly Encounter
- Afterlife Tours- Beyond the Grave Tour
- Ghost Tour of St. Augustine: The Original Haunted History Tour
- The Original Haunted Pub Tour
Key West:
- Key West Ghosts and Gravestones Trolley Tour
- Key West Haunted Pub Crawl and Ghost Tour
- Key West Ghost and Mysteries Guided Tour
- The Dark Side of Key West Ghost Tour
- Robert the Doll Experience VIP Ghost Tour at Fort East Martello
Nashville:
- The Ghosts of Nashville Walking Tour
- Nashville’s Seeking Spirits Haunted Pub Crawl
- Nashville Ghosts: Hauntings of Music City Tour By Junket
- Nashville Haunted Boos and Booze Tour
- Shadows of Music City: Ghosts, Voodoo, Murder & Mystery Tour
