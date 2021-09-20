Looking For A Unique Vacation Rental? How About A Tugboat Or A Castle?

Americans have embraced the trend of exploring the US through staycations, and it looks to continue to be a popular option for vacationers this year. Everyone loves a classic log cabin or cozy cottage, but what about the more weird and wonderful options that are available?

Netflix’s new series “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” took us around the world, showing some of the very best vacation rental options available. With an upcoming season about to hit Netflix, Holidu, the search engine for vacation rentals, has rounded up eight rental options that are guaranteed to offer you a trip to remember. The list includes a tugboat, a converted prairie wagon, and a treehouse – are you tempted? Try all this without having to leave the country, as these rentals are all are scattered in gorgeous locations across the US!

1. The Castle House Estate, Southern California

Book a stay in your very own “Tiny Castle”. The Castle House Estate can be found in the Joshua Tree and is perfect for vacationers looking for tranquility and to be immersed in nature. This converted guard tower is located on eight acres and comes with an outdoor fire pit. This outdoor space is perfect for roasting s’mores and the ideal spot for stargazing. The medieval architecture blends well with its chic interiors, meaning you don’t have to give up comfort to enjoy an immersive experience. This rental even has an outdoor pool and lounge area! You can stay here from $348 per night and the treehouse sleeps three people. holidu.com/d/32690168

2. Zion Wildflower, Zion National Park

This hand-crafted hut is full of charm and lovingly furnished, making it a stylish glamping option for your next trip. If the gorgeous hut is not enough to tempt you, the mountain views of Zion National Park will. Fully equipped with internet, you won’t have to go offline for these kinds of views. The hut is also within walking distance from both hiking and fishing, making it the ideal nature wonderland. Prices start from $91 per night and the hut sleeps four people. holidu.com/d/42469311

3. Floating Oasis, St. Thomas Island

The Lucky Me is a floating oasis located in Compass Point Marina and offers unmatched views of St. Thomas Island. As an all-inclusive experience, this yacht comes fully equipped with not only a personal chef, but the entertainment as well. Water sports like stand up paddling are included, and scuba lessons can also be added on to the reservation. From up to $1,490 a night, you can stay here as a party of six. holidu.com/d/32642613

4. Waterfront Bungalow, Pisgah National Forest

This waterfront bungalow hidden in the trees is definitely a gem you can’t miss! Nestled along the stunning Lake James in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this is the perfect location for a secluded trip. Unwind and watch the sun set over the shimmering water on your own private dock located directly on the lake. Or take out one of the kayaks all free to use with the rental. This vacation rental is suitable for up to six guests for prices starting from $353 per night. holidu.com/d/13339776

5. Tugboat on a Private Lake, Virginia

Escape reality and head to this fabulous Houseboat on your very own eight acre private lake in Virginia! A Luxury Tugboat with all the modern interiors including wifi, a kitchen, air conditioning and heating. Enjoy 360 views of the lake and surrounding forest without even needing to leave your rental. Explore over five miles of trails and then have a cozy bonfire on your private beach. From $375 per night, up to five people can sleep here! www.holidu.com/d/38654561

6. Treehouse Mill, Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

Fulfill your childhood dreams and book a stay at Treehouse Hideaway. This millhouse can be found in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Overlook Mount Pilchuck as the sun rises making for a peaceful and romantic getaway. The sounds of nature and the restored waterwheel will bring you back to the serenity you so much crave. This Treehouse Mill sleeps up to three people and prices start at $217 per night. holidu.com/d/43319274

7. Prairie Palace Covered Wagon, Arkansas

Another very charming rental is the Prairie Palace Covered Wagon that can be found in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Less than ten miles from Magic Springs Crystal Falls, treat yourself to a unique experience this vacation. Look no further than this covered wagon gem, although unassuming from the outside this camping tent is equipped with everything you will need including a flat screen television! Prices start at $160 per night and the wagon accommodates up to four guests. holidu.com/d/38464768

8. Bayous Boat House, South Louisiana

Another water transportation inspired rental is the beautiful Bayous Boathouse. Floating on the bayous of South Louisiana, this rental has all of the quirks and charm for an unforgettable vacation. This solar-powered houseboat can even be taken out for a spin! Explore the bayous without even needing to leave the comforts of your vacation rental. From $360 per night for up to four people. www.holidu.com/d/15042864

About Holidu

Holidu’s mission is to finally make the search and booking of vacation rentals easy. Its search engine for vacation rentals allows travelers to book the ideal accommodation for the lowest price. The company also helps vacation rental owners multiply their bookings with less work through its software and service solution under the Bookiply brand. Brothers Johannes and Michael Siebers founded Holidu in 2014. The high-growth startup is headquartered in Munich and has local offices in the most attractive travel destinations in Europe and the US. For more information, see https://www.holidu.com and https://www.bookiply.com.