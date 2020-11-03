Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes (Video Recipe)

Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes just melt in your mouth! They are cheesy and bursting with bacon, garlic, and Italian seasonings. Takes almost no effort to make, but guaranteed to be your new favorite side dish.

Loaded slow cooker potatoes with bacon

Loaded Slow Cooker Potatoes are one of those dishes everyone instantly loves. It has all the elements of the ultimate comfort food – it’s cheesy, topped with crunchy bacon, and has fluffy taters! The seasoning is flavorful with a hint of herbs, and the topping is cheesy and creamy.

The shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream make this dish the ultimate comfort food. So creamy, cheesy, and delicious, that you cannot get enough of it.

We’re using the slow cooker for this one so you won’t have a mountain of dishes to wash. If you’re making it for a party or the holidays, just set the timer and forget about it! You can do other things while the crockpot takes care of the side dish. This is also a beginner-friendly recipe and such a great way to get the kids involved in the kitchen.

What are loaded potatoes?

These are usually seasoned and baked until the taters are tender. The “loaded” part refers to all the toppings you put on top of the baked potato. Classic toppings are cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, and chives.

How to make loaded slow cooker potatoes?

Once you’ve got your ingredients prepped, it only takes a few minutes to put this recipe together:

Use foil to cover the pot, then coat with a non-stick spray. Next, add half of the taters, bacon, and cheese. Then, add the spices, garlic, and seasonings. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Fold the foil firmly around the ingredients. Set it on low. Slow cook for around three hours. Top with sour cream, chopped green onions, and serve.

Recipe substitutions and variations: