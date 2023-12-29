Living a Healthy Life in Retirement

Florida is a well-known haven for retirees. Considering the tax breaks and never-ending sunshine, it’s no surprise it’s an area people flock to when they leave work behind and begin to enjoy their older years. If you’re looking to retire soon, here are tips for living a healthy life and thriving in these twilight years.

Look Into Supplements

If you haven’t tried supplementation, it’s a good time to look into them as you grow older. After all, as you age, you may not eat as much as you did in your younger years. Plus, you may need additional vitamins and minerals so your bones and muscles don’t become brittle or shrink. According to Health, lecithin supplements may help reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and improve symptoms of ulcerative colitis. Check with your general practitioner as well as seek out a nutritionalist for the right type of supplements for your body and specific needs.

Get a Pet

Are you already a pet parent? If so, you understand the joy furry friends can bring to your life. If you haven’t had an animal in a while, now may be the time to get one in retirement. After all, if you’re no longer working, you’ll have even more time to spend with your beloved furry friend, whether at home or going on long walks.

According to the National Library of Medicine, 45-minute sessions with therapy dogs have gone a long way in helping people reduce their levels of anxiety or stress. Remember, there are several breeds of dogs to consider, whether you want a big German Shepherd or a cute little Shih Tzu.

Of course, your beloved canine friends aren’t the only pets in town. Cats have proven to be equally beloved by pet owners. You may also want a rabbit or install a fish pond in the backyard. When you’re living in the warm Florida sun, your fish pond can be active year-round.

Stay Active

One of the best things you can do to thrive in retirement is to stay as active as possible. Being active can range from going to the gym to going on daily walks to taking up golf or tennis. According to Golf Digest, activity during the COVID-19 pandemic showed golf has helped improve many people’s mental health. Of course, staying active helps with your physical health, especially if you take up a low-impact activity such as swimming. The buoyancy of water provides a healthy level of resistance against muscles and ligaments without hurting them.

Take a Trip

Did you go on enough vacations when you were actively working? Well, guess what? One of the benefits of retiring, especially in a place like Florida, is you now have all the time in the world to take that RV cross country or go on that cruise. Do you have a bucket list of cities, states, or countries that you’ve always wanted to journey to? There’s no better time to do so. Plus, as a senior, you’ll possibly get some discounts on travel rates which can help make your journey even more cost-effective.

Eat Well

Take advantage of your local area farmers markets. You may also have fresh groceries delivered if you don’t feel like going too far. If you have the space in your beautiful Florida home, why not take up gardening if you haven’t done so already? Gardening has proven to be therapeutic, and you’ll have peace of mind knowing where some of your food is coming from.

If you’re ready to start your retirement in Florida or another state, there are many things to look forward to. You’ll have more time on your hands to sleep, travel, and take time with a furry friend. Do what you can to stay healthy by staying active and eating well. Take advantage of the advice in this article so you can thrive as you retire in 2024.