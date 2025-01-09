Live Updates: L.A. Wildfire Evacuation Warnings Continue (Videos)

The wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles. Here are the links to the continuous coverage of the disaster. AccuWeather originally estimated the damage and economic loss to $57 Billion. That figure has nearly tripled to $135-150 Billion.

Canada’s emergency preparedness minister says Canadian military personnel, their equipment and another 250 firefighters stand “ready to support our American neighbors” as wildfires devastate parts of Southern California.

AP News: Los Angeles wildfires live updates: Fire near West Hills neighborhood forces more evacuations. Firefighters are battling to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed five people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and forced over 180,000 people to flee their homes.

New York Times: 10,000 Structures Likely Damaged by Largest L.A. Fires. The Palisades and Eaton fires each appeared to have destroyed some 5,000 or more structures, officials said, which would put them both among the five most destructive fires in California history. After a brief respite, winds were picking up as a new fire broke out.

Washington Post: L.A.’S 6th Fire — Kenneth — Prompts Evacuations As Palisades, Eaton Burn. Out-of-control wildfires are raging across greater Los Angeles, killing at least five people, devouring neighborhoods and forcing the evacuation of about 180,000 people as the blazes enter their third day. An additional 200,000 people are under evacuation warnings.

Wall Street Journal: Raging Los Angeles Fires Wreak Destruction. Wildfires raged for the third straight day, destroying swaths of America’s most populated county and displacing tens of thousands of residents, with firefighters struggling to contain the biggest blazes. At least four infernos were burning simultaneously around Los Angeles, engulfing entire neighborhoods, destroying thousands of structures and upending daily life in a historic disaster.



