Live Q&A With Our Florida Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorney

Many are wondering how to restructure and reorganize their debt without losing their possessions?

During this Facebook Livestream Q&A, attorney Chad Van Horn will be tackling the biggest misconceptions and myths surrounding Chapter 13 Bankruptcy. All while informing you on his process and reflecting on experiences gained.

In this 30 minute session our Florida Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorney Chad Van Horn will answer:

What is Chapter 13 Bankruptcy?

What are some of the benefits of filing Chapter 13 Bankruptcy in the long run?

Difference between Chapter 13 and Debt Consolidation

What would make someone file Chapter 13 over Chapter 7?

How can Chapter 13 assist with a mortgage?

Have a question? To get questions answered during this livestream, DM us any questions.

Chad will be answering as many questions as possible during this free, livestream event.