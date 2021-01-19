LIVE Concerts are Returning to Florida

Concert producer and promoter Joseph Mirrione, president of Praia Entertainment Group, just announced updates to his upcoming shows at The Clermont Performing Arts Center and it seems teenagers from the 1950s and 1960s will benefit.

Each concert is now offering two performances. Capacity will be limited for safety. When you purchase 2 to 6 tickets together, the Center will block two seats on both sides of your group to follow safety and social distancing guidelines. Masks are strongly recommended and temperature checks will be performed at the entrances at all performances.

“It’s been a long year for everyone. People are ready for live entertainment and we are thrilled to be returning to Clermont,” Mirrione said. “Everyone’s going to have a blast,” he added.

“Stars of the Sixties”

Friday, January 29, 2021

3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Headlining the January 29 “Stars of the Sixties” concert will be one of the biggest American hit-makers of the era, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. The band originated in San Diego and had six consecutive gold records – now, all classics like “Young Girl,” “Woman, Woman,” “Over You” and “Lady Willpower.” In 1968, they even out-sold the Beatles. Shortly after, Mr. Puckett played a command performance at the White House for Prince Charles and Princess Ann by special invitation of the President. Gary has made more than 50 television appearances over the course of his career and toured the world.

Dennis Tufano was originally scheduled to appear but will be replaced for the evening by The Vogues. Originally formed by high school friends in the Pittsburgh suburb of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, The Vogues broke nationally in September 1965 with the top-ten smash hits “You’re the One” and “Five o’clock World.” The hits that followed saw the group transition to a more sophisticated blend of harmonies and lush orchestrations on pop-rock standards such as “My Special Angel” and the song that they recently performed on PBS television to a rousing standing ovation, “Turn Around, Look at Me.”

Rounding out the Stars of the Sixties concert will be another face familiar to PBS-viewers, 21-year-old singing sensation Chris Ruggiero. With a new CD ready to drop and a fanbase of baby boomers happy to support the next generation of vintage rock and roll enthusiasts, Chris is already well-known in Florida, but making his Clermont PAC debut. His repertoire is loaded with songs that were chart hits in the 60s but are also instantly-recognizable to his younger fans due to their inclusion in movies, TV shows, and commercials.

Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL

“Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp”

Thursday, March 18, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 19, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Pop, Rock & Doo Wopp comes to the Clermont PAC on Thursday, March 18 and Friday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.each evening. This highly anticipated show features four classic artists who’ve been around the world but never on stage at the Clermont PAC. Starring… Bobby Rydell (“Volare”, “Wild One”, “We Got Love”, “Sway”, “The Cha-Cha-Cha”, “Wildwood Days”, “Forget Him”), Jay Siegel’s Tokens (“The Lion Sleeps Tonight”, “Tonight I Fell in Love”, “Portrait of My Love”), The Mystics (“Hushabye”, “White Cliffs of Dover”, “Over the Rainbow”, as heard in The Sopranos) and Stan Zizka & The Del-Satins (“Teardrops Follow Me” and singing hits they recorded with Dion like “Runaround Sue” & “The Wanderer”)

Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL

Tickets to all shows start at just $49.09 (including all taxes and fees) and can be purchased online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.clermontpac.com or by calling 352-394-4800 during business hours. The box office is open Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to showtime.