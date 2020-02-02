Live Casino Guide

I’m sure you had plenty of great casino experiences. You can’t get enough of the festive ambiance, where people are celebrating and shouting. A waiter or waitress delivers complimentary food and drinks at your table. You are winning. Yet, there will be a day when you feel like you want to have a good time without socialization. You are lucky because you can now play live casino in the comfort of your home.

The Era of live casino: The Era when it got more interesting

In 1996, Cryptologic Operations Ltd. operated Inter Casino. They published a live casino to cope with the advancement of technology. Years later, around the 2000s, online video streaming became popular and Playtech saw this as an opportunity. They decided to introduce traditional games like Blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Things you need to know about the Live casino

A live casino is a platform of online casinos. You are playing online and in real-time. It’s best to have a fast internet connection so you can play without freezing in the middle of the game. You are also playing with real dealers and players, spending real money.

Set a realistic amount you are willing to lose, before opening an account in a live casino. Make sure you check the cash in and withdrawal process. The processing should be flexible yet secured. If you’re playing for fun, and you feel like the wind is not in your favor, know when to stop. The chances of winning can increase if you have a good idea of how to play the game. You should have a strategy instead of depending on luck.

Live Casino Games Overview

Almost every game in a live casino is one of chance, including Roulette and Baccarat. The only game that you can use your skills is blackjack. Know the house edge for every game to increase your chance of winning.

Live roulette is a game of chance that gives the largest house edge so it is ideal for beginners. In this type of game, it is wiser to play more numbers than bet on a single number. Remember that it is safer to bet on outside bets than inside bets.

Live Baccarat is a somewhat high-profile game and more challenging. In this game, you either bet on the banker or the player. The dealer gives two cards to the player, the cards whose sum is closest to nine is the winning hand. The player must drop one of the two-digit equivalents if the sum of the cards that is greater than nine. Whereas if the sum is below nine, then the player will receive another card. Playing these in a live casino, helps you to get familiar with the rules of the game.

The Live Blackjack has variations. It is better to play this in a live casino if you like to develop your card counting strategy. The card counting strategy involves knowing the high and low amounts. If there is a continuous low amount on deck, there’s a high chance that the next card will be higher in value.

A live casino is a way to develop a winning strategy and learn more about different games. Remember to have fun and not to chase your losses.