Lingering Showers For Florida On Saturday

After heavy rains and gusty winds on Friday, Saturday features some lingering showers to start, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for more clouds in the mix and a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Sunday will start with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. Then we’ll see lots of sun with a few clouds in the east coast metro area. Sunday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and near 90 degrees elsewhere.

Monday will begin with patchy fog, giving way to good sun and a few clouds. Look for a building breeze near the Atlantic coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will feature good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms and gusty winds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with passing showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the disturbance we’ve been watching is expected to become a subtropical depression or subtropical storm at any time. It will move away from the Bahamas (and Florida) during the next several days.