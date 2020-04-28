Let’s Eat! A List Of What’s Open In The Neighborhood

It’s finally LIVE. South Florida Reporter contains a new section specifically focused on restaurants and dining establishments in your neighborhood. This section will provide information on restaurants that are opened, their hours and services offered while we are all in quarantine mode.

If you are an owner or a manager of any dining establishment you can list your information for free. You can also update the listing with new hours, new menu items and news.

If you know anyone in the food and beverage industry, make sure to share this with them as well.

Patrons can find out what’s open by clicking HERE, or the Let’s Eat box you see on every page.

Restaurant owners can list their information by clicking HERE.

The list is constantly growing so check back often.

Virtual Events

One of the most popular features on our site is the comprehensive City Spark calendar. Now, instead of searching for events, you can now find lectures, shows, seminars and programs that are available, virtually.

We hope all of these changes will enhance your reader experience with us.

Please feel free to send us any questions or comments at news@southfloridareporter.com and we will answer you promptly.

Thank you for your support!

Terri and Mark