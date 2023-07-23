Legal Sports Betting in Florida: What Will It Mean For Bettors & The State’s Economy?

The sports betting scene in the United States has been going through changes since the disapproval of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018. This pivotal decision of the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to legalize sports gambling under their jurisdictions.

While some states jumped at the chance, others still grapple with the implementation complications. Florida is one of those states still trying to cope with the difficulties of fully legalizing sports betting. However, with recent developments, a ray of light seems to have penetrated the hurdles to bring some hope to gamblers or bettors.

So, what will legalizing sports betting mean to Florida’s economy and the bettors?

Florida’s Current Online Sports Betting Situation

Like other states, Florida has the right to legalize sports betting, but several barriers have hampered progress. Although sports betting was temporarily legalized in the state back in 2021, things turned south, and the state was forced to reserve its decision.

However, a new agreement signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in April 2021 has complicated the discussions and paved the path to legalizing sports betting. The agreement has not yet got federal approval, which might be hampered by legal challenges about voter authorization and the legality of tribes allowing mobile sports betting in non-reservation areas.

Florida’s Online Sports Betting History

Sports betting rules and regulations in Florida have changed dramatically during the past fifty years. The U.S. government enacted the Federal Wire Act in the 1960s to combat the rising crime rate, making interstate sports gambling illegal.

While in 2021, in some areas, sports betting turned out to be legal, the agreement with the Seminole Tribe turned things around, compelling the authorities to ban it. The Florida Education Champions teamed up with DraftKings and FanDuel in November 2022 to support a sports betting referendum for Florida voters.

DraftKings promo code for Florida was issued to reward customers with $100 to sign the Florida Education Champions petition. However, the FEC did not collect the required 891,589 signatures by February 1.

Is Sports Betting Legal In Florida Now?

Unfortunately, standing in 2023, Sports betting is a red flag for the Floridian Government. Although sports betting was legalized in the Sunshine State in 2021, it was just a delight for three weeks after which it was banned.

However, in recent times, there have been some positive developments, with a federal judge overturning the deal between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state, opening the door for mobile sports betting.

Florida’s Online Sports Betting Future

While Florida’s entrance to the sports betting world is still controversial, the future solely depends on the federal approval of the agreement negotiated by Florida and the Seminole Tribe. If accepted, the legal hurdles of voter authorization and off-reservation areas for mobile sports betting will be resolved. The Seminole Tribe’s Hard Rock Sportsbook is expected to be a significant player in the state’s sports gambling sector.

On June 30, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision that greatly boosted Florida’s legal sports betting chances. Judge Robert Wilkins’ judgment overturned a prior court decision invalidating the Gaming Compact, which had been challenged for allegedly permitting gaming off tribal territory, violating the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA). According to Judge Wilkins, the IGRA does not ban gambling outside of tribal grounds; it just authorizes gaming on tribal territory.

In March, the Department of Justice instructed the D.C. Circuit Court to delay all filing dates in the West Flagler v. Haaland et al. lawsuit until the court explains its judgment in the linked Monterra v. Haaland case. This is a setback for Florida sports betting.

Daniel Wallach, a gaming law specialist, has already expressed skepticism about the immediate chances of legal sports betting in Florida. He showed that the most direct way to legalization would be through a ballot initiative, implying that the first legal bet in Florida may not be placed until 2025.

What Will Legalization Of Sports Betting In Florida Mean To Bettors & State’s Economy?

Legalizing sports betting will ensure a controlled and safe environment for bettors to enjoy gambling without any hassle. With sports betting still illegal, many Floridians now gamble on unregulated and offshore sports betting platforms that lack consumer safety.

Legalization would provide bettors access to licensed and regulated operators while assuring fairness and transparency. It would also provide a safe environment for financial transactions, protecting bettors from fraud or scams.

Coming to how legal sports betting can boost the state’s economy, it will create a new source of funds for the state. Licensed operators would pay taxes on their revenues. This extra cash might help the government enhance infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical services. The legalization of sports betting would also provide new job opportunities. Moreover, Legalizing sports betting opens the door to combating unlawful gambling. Players will no doubt prefer licensed operators over illicit sites or underground bookies. This will surely help in the reduction of illegal gambling and related criminal activities.

Legal sports betting in Florida is on the horizon. Once finalized, the revenue produced by the sports gambling business will boost the state’s economy. It will shower benefits to the sports gamblers in Florida, who will get their hands on a wide range of sports and betting options. However, it is essential for the government to implement a proper mechanism to promote responsible gambling, which is safe and regulated.