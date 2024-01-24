Legal Aid of Broward Names Chad Van Horn, Esq., Board Chair

Chad Van Horn, Esq., founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., was recently named board chair for Legal Aid Service of Broward County, which provides high-quality, free civil legal advice, representation, and education to the disadvantaged of Broward County. These services are intended to improve the lifestyle and living conditions in low-income communities and encourage self-sufficiency.

Van Horn joined Legal Aid Service of Broward’s board of directors as board vice chair one year ago. He and his team, long-time supporters of the nonprofit organization, have handled more than 200 pro bono cases for the organization and have sponsored multiple events and programs on an ongoing basis.

For his efforts, Legal Aid Service has honored him with multiple awards, including the Spirit of Justice Award, Attorney of the Year and the Russell E. Carlisle Advocacy Award.

As board chair, Van Horn’s goal is to further get the word out about Legal Aid Service of Broward among community leaders and attorneys to generate additional awareness, funding and pro bono legal services to enhance the lives of additional lower-income individuals in Broward.

“Providing equal access to the legal system for everyone – not just those who can afford it – deeply resonates with all of us here at Van Horn Law Group,” said Van Horn. “We believe that with broader support on all levels, Legal Aid Service of Broward will have the opportunity to provide more pro bono service and have an even greater positive impact in Broward County.”

Van Horn’s commitment to pro bono service is also reflected in his efforts to bring up future attorneys dedicated to providing free legal counsel. Van Horn provided funding to ramp up the law student experience at his alma mater, NSU Law, maximizing opportunities for students to provide pro bono service and increasing the number of pro bono hours provided. The initiative is known as the Van Horn Law Group Pro Bono Honor Program.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. among the top five bankruptcy firms in the state based on number of cases filed in the last 12 months (pacer.gov), is dedicated to restoring peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect.

The firm practices in the areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loan consolidation and litigation, foreclosure defense, corporate reorganization, debt negotiation, civil litigation, debt relief, personal injury and consumer law.

Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is certified in business and consumer bankruptcy.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with satellite offices in Doral, Miami Lakes, North Miami, Miramar, Orlando, and West Palm Beach.

For more information about Van Horn Law Group, call (954) 637-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com.