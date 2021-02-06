Lawn Care Tips for South Florida Homeowners

South Florida is a fantastic place, mostly known for its sandy beaches, palm trees, and sunshine. It experiences almost nine months of summer and a mild season of winter. That makes it quite a challenging place to have a well-maintained lawn throughout the year.

No need to worry. You can still have gorgeous green grass year-round especially if you call the professionals at TruGreen in South Florida.

Here are some tips to help you have the lawn you’ve always desired.

Choose the Right Grass and Plants

Choosing the right grass is the first step to having a great lawn. Be sure to choose heat-tolerant grass that can withstand the high temperatures of South Florida. Also, if you are going to add other plants to your yard, choose species that are native to the region. That way, they can thrive with little to no intervention.

If you are unsure of what type of grass and plants will thrive in your yard, you can contact a professional landscaper to guide you.

Water Properly

Watering the grass is essential to maintaining your lawn. How much and how often you water it can determine how your grass will look throughout the year. Research the water needs of your plants and segregate them accordingly.

Given that there are water restrictions during certain times of the year in South Florida, it’s best to use water sparingly and effectively. You can water in the early morning rather than in the evening or afternoon. That way, there is no excessive water loss due to evaporation. If you are careful about the timing and frequency of watering, you won’t have to worry about the ground drying up. Note that watering at night can cause rotting or fungal issues in your grass due to excess moisture. It also can attract insects.

Fertilize and Mow the Lawn

As much as water and sunshine are required to maintain a healthy lawn, proper fertilization is also essential. Get the right type of fertilizer for your soil and apply it as recommended to ensure all nutrients reach deep in the soil without any damage. You can generally apply fertilizer anytime from spring to fall to get the desired results. However, avoid laying it during drought periods.

Also, note that you should water the lawn to allow the fertilizer to get deep into the roots once it’s spread on the grass.

Now that you’ve applied fertilizer and the grass has grown and is ready to be trimmed, you can mow or cut the grass. Although mowing is a necessity all year round in South Florida, you must mow more frequently in the summertime than in the winter.

Keep in mind that you should only cut the top one-third of the grass to avoid it being too short as short grass lets heat penetrate through to the soil, allowing weeds to grow.

Finally, be sure to check the growth of weeds and pull them whenever necessary. Otherwise, they can suck up nutrients away from your lush green grass.