Late May Sun, Showers, and Storms

Thursday features good sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will be mostly sunny with maybe a stray shower. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the Keys and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies, a few early showers and storms, and plenty of afternoon and evening storms to the mainland. The Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds, showers, and storms on the mainland. Look for clouds and showers in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will be a rainy and stormy day around South Florida — fitting weather for the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.



