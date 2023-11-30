Kraft Debuts Dairy-Free Mac And Cheese In The US

Kraft Macaroni and … Fava Beans?
The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it’s bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.
The plant-based Kraft NotMac&Cheese, which will be rolled out to U.S. stores over the next few months, was developed in collaboration with Not Co., a Chicago startup that makes plant-based milk, burgers and other products.
Lopez-May said Kraft Heinz Not Co. aims to meet consumers’ preference for plant-based foods with familiar flavors that don’t force them to make drastic changes to their eating habits. Kraft sells more than 1 million boxes of its original Mac & Cheese every day.
NotMac&Cheese will be available in white cheddar and original flavors.
While it’s made from plants, NotMac&Cheese isn’t necessarily healthier than the original. When fully prepared with margarine and almond milk, 1 cup of NotMac&Cheese has 450 calories; by comparison, 1 cup of original Mac & Cheese prepared with margarine and 2% milk is 350 calories.
The plant-based dry mix is higher in fat and carbohydrates. But it’s also lower in cholesterol and has more protein and fiber.