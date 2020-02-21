Known As “Schnecken” (Snail), Sticky Buns Are Rolled Into Spirals Resembling Its German Name.

Home Today Is Known As “Schnecken” (Snail), Sticky Buns Are Rolled Into Spirals Resembling Its...

National Sticky Bun Day on February 21st recognizes a delicious pastry that comes rolled up and dripping with a sweet, sugary topping.

  • Known as “schnecken” meaning snail, the sticky bun is rolled into a sweet spiral resembling its German name. Still considered to be a Pennsylvania specialty, many believed the sticky bun’s origin in the United States began in the 19th century.
  • German settlers brought their baking traditions with them when they began settling in and around Philadelphia.
  • Famous cousins to the sticky bun are the cinnamon roll, caramel roll, and monkey bread.
  • A sticky bun should always be made of yeast dough.
  • Ancient Egyptians were the first people to add honey and nuts to their bread.
  • In the UK and Canada, sticky buns are known as “chelsea buns” and contain raisins!
  • The cinnamon bun’s origin is a hotly debated topic. The Swedes claim it originated there in the 1920s.
  • A Nordic cinnamon bun is typically made with a bit of ground cardamom in the dough – this is what differentiates it from other cinnamon buns, such as the over-the-top sticky sweet buns you often see in North America.
  • A  real cinnamon bun (a Scandi one) does not have icing on the top. In Norway, a sprinkle of normal granulated sugar – in Sweden those lovely big-ish sugar crystals called Pearl Sugar.
  • A typical Swede eats 316 cinnamon buns per year

